UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The Philippines Reaches 262 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in the Philippines Reaches 262 - Reports

The Philippine authorities confirmed 32 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, which brings the total toll of those infected to 262, Rappler news portal reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The Philippine authorities confirmed 32 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, which brings the total toll of those infected to 262, Rappler news portal reported on Saturday.

The news portal cited the country's Health Ministry, which said that 19 patients have died from the disease and 13 others recovered.

In a bid to contain the pandemic, the Transport Ministry has introduced an entry ban for foreigners that will take effect at midnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India has confirmed 271 COVID-19 cases on its soil as of Saturday, according to the national Health Ministry.

A total of 22 patients have already been cured and four others have died so far.

Thailand registered 89 new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours � the highest daily record so far � which brings the total toll in the country to 411, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. In addition, 44 people have recovered and one patient died.

The number of people infected with the virus in Malaysia has reached 1,183 with 153 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours. Four patients have died and 114 have been discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

India Died Malaysia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PITB to develop HRMIS & SIS For 355 Federal Govt. ..

6 minutes ago

Awan says fight against Coronavirus is going  smo ..

32 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to defeat corona on war footing ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

2 minutes ago

ADEK establishes robust distance learning infrastr ..

37 minutes ago

FAB provides laptops worth AED 5 million to studen ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.