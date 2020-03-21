Number of COVID-19 Cases in the Philippines Reaches 262 - Reports

The Philippine authorities confirmed 32 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, which brings the total toll of those infected to 262, Rappler news portal reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The Philippine authorities confirmed 32 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, which brings the total toll of those infected to 262, Rappler news portal reported on Saturday.

The news portal cited the country's Health Ministry, which said that 19 patients have died from the disease and 13 others recovered.

In a bid to contain the pandemic, the Transport Ministry has introduced an entry ban for foreigners that will take effect at midnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India has confirmed 271 COVID-19 cases on its soil as of Saturday, according to the national Health Ministry.

A total of 22 patients have already been cured and four others have died so far.

Thailand registered 89 new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours � the highest daily record so far � which brings the total toll in the country to 411, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. In addition, 44 people have recovered and one patient died.

The number of people infected with the virus in Malaysia has reached 1,183 with 153 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours. Four patients have died and 114 have been discharged from hospitals.