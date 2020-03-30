UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UAE Reaches 570 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:04 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in UAE Reaches 570 - Health Ministry

The United Arab Emirates has registered 102 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, which brings the total to 570 cases, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has registered 102 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, which brings the total to 570 cases, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Health and Prevention informs about registering 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the ministry said, adding that "the number of verified cases has reached 570.

"

According to the statement, 58 people have recovered.

The latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO) stated 468 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UAE, including two fatalities.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, among them 29,957 fatalities,

