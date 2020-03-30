UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine Reaches 480, Death Toll Rises To 11 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Reaches 480, Death Toll Rises to 11 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has increased to 480, while the death toll has reached 11, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has increased to 480, while the death toll has reached 11, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"As of 10:00 [local time, 08:00 GMT] on March 30, Ukraine has 480 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 of them are fatal, six patients have recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 62 new cases were registered," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the virus across the country.

