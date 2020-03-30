Number of COVID-19 Cases on Cruise Ship in Australia Increases to 41 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of people with COVID-19 on the MV Artania cruise ship, which is currently docked in Australia, has increased to 41, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation TV channel reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of people with COVID-19 on the MV Artania cruise ship, which is currently docked in Australia, has increased to 41, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation tv channel reported on Monday.

The cruise ship, belonging to Germany's Phoenix Reisen company, arrived in the port of Fremantle in the Western Australia region on Friday, carrying 800 passengers and 500 crew members.

Following the discovery of COVID-19 on board, the local authorities banned passengers from disembarking.

According to the broadcaster, another 29 people have been diagnosed with the disease, bringing the overall number to 41. They will be hospitalized in Perth per an agreement with the country's Federal authorities.

At the same time, dozens of non-infected passengers have been taken to Perth Airport to return home.

There are currently 4,245 confirmed cases in Australia, according to the country's Health Department.