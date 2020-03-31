UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 221 In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:33 PM

Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 221 in KP

Adviser to KP chief minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir, has said that with the confirmation of 29 more cases the total number of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 221

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to KP chief minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir, has said that with the confirmation of 29 more cases the total number of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 221.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the highest number of cases are registered in Peshawar followed by five in the pilgrims arrived from Taftan and three cases in Dir Lower district.

Similarly, one each fresh cases have also been reported in Bajaur, Bannu, D I Khan, Mardan and Mansehra.

