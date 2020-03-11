UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Fatalities In Iran Reaches 354 - Health Ministry

Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:19 PM

Number of COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Reaches 354 - Health Ministry

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran has jumped to 354, with the highest single-day total of 63 fatalities on Wednesday, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran has jumped to 354, with the highest single-day total of 63 fatalities on Wednesday, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said.

"Over the past day, 958 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been detected. The total number of those infected has reached 9,000, 63 patients died in a day, and a total of 354 people died in the country," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter, adding that 2,959 people had already recovered.

The Iranian authorities have taken several steps to prevent the further spread of the disease, including suspension of schools and universities, and postponing cultural and sporting events. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will not deliver his traditional New Year's speech in the city of Mashhad due to the epidemic.

As of Wednesday, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases globally, with the total number of deaths has exceeding 4,300 and recoveries at over 65,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

