Number Of COVID-19 In-patients Continue To Rise As Restrictions Removed In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Just one day after Sweden removed virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, authorities announced that the number of hospital in-patients being treated for the disease is on the rise

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Just one day after Sweden removed virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, authorities announced that the number of hospital in-patients being treated for the disease is on the rise.

According to the latest statistics, 2,043 patients required hospitalization this week - 40 more than a week ago.

"The health care system is still strained.

There are still many patients in hospitals and also many infected in special housing and home care," Anna Bennet Bark of the National board of Health and Welfare said at a press conference on Thursday.

This situation is further compounded by the fact that many healthcare staff are off sick, Bennet Bark said.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has also increased compared to last week, but Sara Byfors of the Swedish Public Health Agency said it was still too early to say whether these deaths were due to the disease.

