Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops shrinks to 76: Spokesman

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment officers and personnel of Sindh Police has shrink to 76 while 3275 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment officers and personnel of Sindh Police has shrink to 76 while 3275 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

As many as 3369 policemen have contracted the coronavirus so far, he said.

The spokesman said that 18 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. All due care is being provided to infected cops by the department, he concluded.