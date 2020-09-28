Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops shrinks to 28: Spokesman

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment officers and personnel of Sindh Police has shrink to 28 while 3349 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment officers and personnel of Sindh Police has shrink to 28 while 3349 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

As many as 3395 policemen have contracted the coronavirus so far, he said.

The spokesman said that 18 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. All due care is being provided to infected cops by the department, he concluded.