Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops shrinks to 25; Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sindh Police has shrink to 25, informed the spokesman to Police on Thursday.

He said that a total of 3474 officers and personnel contracted the virus so far out of which 3430 recovered and 19 lost their battle against the virus.

The spokesman concluded that 25 under treatment cops were being provided all due care.