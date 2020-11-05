UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Infected Under Treatment Cops Shrinks To 25; Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops shrinks to 25; Spokesman

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sindh Police has shrink to 25, informed the spokesman to Police on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sindh Police has shrink to 25, informed the spokesman to Police on Thursday.

He said that a total of 3474 officers and personnel contracted the virus so far out of which 3430 recovered and 19 lost their battle against the virus.

The spokesman concluded that 25 under treatment cops were being provided all due care.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All

Recent Stories

Biden is short 6 electoral votes to reach White Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US election ..

1 minute ago

About 45% up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Road ..

1 minute ago

Oregon police face off with far-left protesters

2 minutes ago

Oregon Deploys National Guard to Portland to Contr ..

2 minutes ago

Work Continues to Free Russian Detainees in Libya ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.