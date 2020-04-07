UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patient In Taiwan Rises To 376

Tue 07th April 2020

Number of COVID-19 patient in Taiwan rises to 376

The total number of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by three to 376, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said Tuesday

TAIPEI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The total number of novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by three to 376, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said Tuesday.

The new patients, one man and two women, were believed to have contracted the virus during their trips in Europe and the United States, the agency said in a press release.

Among the island's confirmed COVID-19 cases, 324 were imported. A total of 61 confirmed patients have recovered, and five died.

The agency announced in another press release that more efforts will be made to pool medical resources across the island and enhance disease control inside medical institutions.

As of April 3, there were about 970 beds in negative pressure isolation wards across the island and more than 9,900 ventilators, according to the agency.

