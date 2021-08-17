Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in France exceeds 10,000 again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital in France passed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time since June, as more restrictive measures were introduced in a bid to halt the spread of the virus

PARIS, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital in France passed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time since June, as more restrictive measures were introduced in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 10,151 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to French health authorities.

The last time over 10,000 people were hospitalized with the virus in France was on June 22.

A significant number of these hospitalizations were concentrated in Bouches-du-Rhone in the south of the country, in the Paris region and in French overseas territories including Guadeloupe, Martinique and La Reunion.

The number of patients in intensive care also increased to 1,908, compared with 1,852 on Tuesday.