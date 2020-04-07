Number of COVID-19 Patients in India Nears 4,500 With Over 100 Deaths - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 114 and the tally of infections has climbed to 4,421 after 354 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Previous data indicated that there were 4,067 COVID-19 active cases across the country.

According to the ministry, the fresh toll of 4,421 cases includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recoveries, 114 fatalities and one person who left the country.

The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus with 748 cases.

The capital territory, Delhi, has 523 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 621 cases.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.