UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients In India Nears 4,500 With Over 100 Deaths - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in India Nears 4,500 With Over 100 Deaths - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 114 and the tally of infections has climbed to 4,421 after 354 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 114 and the tally of infections has climbed to 4,421 after 354 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Previous data indicated that there were 4,067 COVID-19 active cases across the country.

According to the ministry, the fresh toll of 4,421 cases includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recoveries, 114 fatalities and one person who left the country.

The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus with 748 cases.

The capital territory, Delhi, has 523 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 621 cases.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

Related Topics

India Delhi Traffic March All

Recent Stories

Medicine home delivery service launched in Abu Dha ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, f ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

18 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning a ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.