Number of COVID-19 Patients in Morocco Surpasses 570 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has reached 574, with 18 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,227 people have tested negative for the disease so far.

Meanwhile, 33 patients have died and 15 others have recovered.

Earlier in March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 20 due to the epidemiological situation. In addition, they shut all places of public gathering and suspended air traffic with other countries.