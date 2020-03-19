UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Uzbekistan Reaches 23 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:48 AM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Uzbekistan Reaches 23 - Health Ministry

Five new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Uzbekistan, bringing the overall count to 23, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Five new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Uzbekistan, bringing the overall count to 23, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On March 15, the first COVID-19 infection was registered in a woman who had returned from France. By Wednesday, the number of infected increased to 18.

"By 10:00 [05:00 GMT] five more people in Uzbekistan have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus," a Health Ministry representative said.

He specified that among the diagnosed are the relatives of a previously infected patient, as well as two people who returned from Istanbul and London last week.

The Uzbek authorities have decided to suspend travel to other countries starting on Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

France London Istanbul Uzbekistan March Women From

Recent Stories

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

13 minutes ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

13 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

24 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

13 minutes ago

Asian golfers could lose out if Olympics go ahead: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.