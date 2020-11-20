UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Patients Reached To 1479 In Sargodha: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

Number of COVID-19 patients reached to 1479 in Sargodha: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus has reached to 1479 in the district, while 44 patients have been died sine the outbreak of the pandemic

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus has reached to 1479 in the district, while 44 patients have been died sine the outbreak of the pandemic.

He expressed these views while chairing an anti-coronavirus meeting here at DC office.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all the tehsils to ensure use of facemasks and hand sanitizer at the public places and office so that coronavirus could be controlled.

DC also directed the health officers to make sure provision of oxygen gas and establishment of isolation wards in all tehsils' hospitals.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Rai Samiullah briefed the meeting that coronavirus lab had been functional now and which have the capacity to conduct three hundred tests in a day.

He said that during last ten days, 2631 samples had been tested at coronavirus lab in which 28 were positive while 475 tests were being diagnosed.

He further said that total 28998 patients had been screened in district during the first and second wave of the coronavirus in which 1479 were found affected with coronavirus and 1316 had been fully recovered so far.

DC directed the concerned authorities to take action against those who were not following the coronavirus SOPs.

Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Dr Asad Aslam, ACs of all tehsils were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Health

