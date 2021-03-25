UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Positive Reaches 17,002 , 20 On Ventilators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:57 PM

With an addition of 317 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus patients has reached 17,002 in the city. Among them 15,547 belonged to Rawalpindi and remaining to the rest of the districts of the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :With an addition of 317 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus patients has reached 17,002 in the city. Among them 15,547 belonged to Rawalpindi and remaining to the rest of the districts of the division.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration, 14502 patients contracting coronavirus were discharged so far after their recovery while remaining under treatment at hospitals or quarantined.

"Presently 196 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 26 in Holy Family Hospital,32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,102 in Institute of Urology,31 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and 2 in Hearts International Hospital " it added.

The report also distinct that 20 patients were on the vent in critical condition,75 stable, and 101 in moderate condition.

