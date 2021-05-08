Number Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China Tops 300 Mln
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
The new tally came as worldwide COVID-19 cases passed 150 million and Asia emerges as the hardest-hit region.
China has been promoting vaccination among the public to build an immune barrier.