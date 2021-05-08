UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China Tops 300 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China tops 300 mln

More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The new tally came as worldwide COVID-19 cases passed 150 million and Asia emerges as the hardest-hit region.

China has been promoting vaccination among the public to build an immune barrier.

Related Topics

China Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.