UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID Patients On Decline In China: Official

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Number of COVID patients on decline in China: Official

China has passed the peak period of severe COVID-19 patients at hospitals and fever outpatients, as well as patients in the emergency department, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :China has passed the peak period of severe COVID-19 patients at hospitals and fever outpatients, as well as patients in the emergency department, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

The number of daily patients visiting fever clinics peaked on December 23 and has been going down since, Guo said, adding that by January 17, the number has dropped 94 percent, lower than that on December 7, when the NHC released ten optimization measures for COVID-19 control, he told a press conference.

According to Guo, the number of patients visiting emergency wards on January 17 also dropped 44 percent from the peak on January 2.

The number of hospitalized patients peaked on January 5 and then dropped 44.3 percent by January 17, CGTN reported.

Guo said the outpatient departments in hospitals across the country are returning to normal, with COVID-19 patients covering only 0.

5 percent of all visitors on January 17.

For the inpatient department, the proportion of non-COVID-19 patients went up drastically to 85 percent, Guo told reporters.

The so-called "Deltacron" variant of COVID-19 recently discovered in Thailand has not been found in China yet, according to Chang Zhaorui, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Deltacron variant is a combination of Omicron BA.4, BA,5 with Delta AY.45," Chang told CGTN. "It has been named as XAY.2." The variant was first found back in August 2022 and has been found in nine countries and regions across the world.

Chang said the CDC doesn't have enough data to judge the variant's ability to spread or escape immunity.

"We have not discovered the XAY.2 variant in our country," Chang said. "People are still advised to take protective measures like wearing masks and washing hands."

Related Topics

World Thailand China Immunity January August December All From

Recent Stories

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

6 minutes ago
 Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening ..

Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening common man: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as ..

Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

6 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil P ..

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with newly elected chairman ,vic ..

DC chairs meeting with newly elected chairman ,vice chairman

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.