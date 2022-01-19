Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases in Tokyo Setting New Record - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, is expected to exceed 7,000 on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, is expected to exceed 7,000 on Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the media, the Japanese authorities will consider placing Tokyo and 12 prefectural governors under a coronavirus state of emergency with restaurants and bars required to close early. According to the news agency, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a final decision later on Wednesday. When finalized, the decision is expected to be in effect from January 21 to February 13.

"We need to quickly prevent the spread of infections, given the potential for major strain on the medical system in the near future," Japanese Minister for Economic Revitalization Daishiro Yamagiwa said, as quoted by the media.

Tokyo reported the previous record of 5,908 infections per day on August 13, 2021.

On Tuesday, Japan reported a new anti-record for the daily increase in the number of infected people with 32,197,000 new COVID-19 cases detected in the country.

Earlier in January, Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures enhanced measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, which will remain in effect until January 31.

