Number of Dengue patients rises in twin cities

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) The number of dengue patients has increased over to 2500 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi while dengue virus has been confirmed in more than 10100 patients across the country.According to the experts, increase in dirt and climate change in the country are helping to promote dengue while dengue patients will increase in the next ten days.According to media reports, dengue virus has been confirmed in 2500 persons in the recent year in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in which children, elder and women are included.

On the other side 5 persons died in the recent 72 hours while 2 patients belonged to Islamabad and 3 from Rawalpindi.According to the online survey, more than 78 per cent cases of dengue virus occurred in the side areas of Islamabad.

The basic reason of the dengue virus is worst sewerage system, everywhere filthy water and non cleanliness.According to the Pakistan Institute of medical Sciences (PIMS) Doctors that, in the recent week Islamabad Cleaning staff had staged a protest while dengue virus more grow up due to non cleanliness.

Dengue patients increased in these four days in Islamabad.The Prime Minister's special assistant to health Doctor Zafar Mirza said while talking to media that dengue cases may increase in the next ten days.The criminal negligence from last two months by management has also made a question mark.The Federal development department and MCI Senior officers told that if government works seriously on cleanliness drive and also conduct anti dengue spry in the area then the damage have been less.According to the CNN survey, historical increased in dengue patients in the recent year in Asia while more than 1200 persons died in Asia and more than 250,000 persons are struggling to save life.According to experts, 17 years were hottest in 19 years during this century while climate change and pollution are helping to produce dengue virus.

If all the countries did not take serious measure to defend themselves then hundreds of people will hunt of dengue virus and died persons reached to laces from thousands.Basically dengue virus was found in 50 countries while nowadays it reached to more than 100 countries.