Number Of Dengue Patients Surpasses 5000 In KP

Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

At least 100 more people have been tested positive for dengue fever from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis during the last 24 hours taking the tally of dengue patients to 5107 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 100 more people have been tested positive for dengue fever from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis during the last 24 hours taking the tally of dengue patients to 5107 in the province.

A report from the KP Health Department on Monday said six people were found infected in Abbottabad district taking the number of patients in the district to 112 while in Charsadda five, in Hangu four, in Haripur 12, in Lakki Marwat 3, in Malakand 2, in Mardan 10, in Mohmand 2, in Nowshera 11, in Peshawar35, in Dir Lower 1 and in Shangla 5 cases were reported.

The report further said that 77 dengue patients were under treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar while in Lady Reading Hospital 8 patients, in North West Hospital 14 patients, in Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad 16 patients, in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital 1, in Muft Mehmood Teaching Hospital DI Khan 3 patients, in Mardan Medical Complex 15 patients, in King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra 18 patients, in Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital Nowshera 10 patients and in Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, 8 dengue patients were being treated.

Moreover, in DHQ Hospital Abbottabad there were 5 dengue patients while in DHQ Hospital Dagar, Buner 3 patients, in DHQ Charsadda 5 patients, in DHQ Haripur 28 patients, in DHQ Hospital Kohat 9 patients and in DHQ Nowshera there were 9 dengue patients under treatment.

