Number Of Fevered Persons In DPRK Tops 3.06 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have topped 3.06 million since late April, among which more than 2.74 million have recovered, a recovery rate of 89.45 percent, and at least 323,330 are under medical treatment, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday

From 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, more than 115,970 fevered persons were reported, with over 192,870 recoveries and no deaths, said the report, citing information from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

After peaking on May 15 at more than 390,000 new cases, the number of fevered persons has gradually declined since the country reported its first COVID-19 case on May 12, and no deaths have been recorded for the past two days, with the death toll at 68.

The KCNA reported on May 12 that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on May 8.

