Number of Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus in China Rises to 29 - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The number of foreign nationals in China who have contracted a deadly new strain of coronavirus has risen to 29 and there are no Russian citizens among those infected, Deputy Secretary-General of China's State Council Ding Xuedong said on Thursday.

On February 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported about 27 confirmed coronavirus cases among foreigners, including eight people, who have recovered.

"According to my information, there are no Russians among those with the confirmed diagnosis in China," Ding said at a press conference.

According to him, as of February 19, 29 cases of coronavirus infection among foreign citizens were registered in China. A total of 18 of them have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, two died, while nine people continue treatment.

Ding emphasized that the Chinese side pays great attention to ensuring the safety and health of the infected foreign nationals in China, and also quickly transfers information about the confirmed cases to the embassies and consulates of relevant countries.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry and other departments do not report the citizenship of those who have been infected with the disease.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died.