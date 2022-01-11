UrduPoint.com

Number Of Hospitals To Be Increased 1000 Under 'Sehat Sahulat Program' By March: CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Health Services Regulations and Coordination Sehat Sahulat Programme Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday said that the number of hospitals under the 'Sehat Sahulat program' will be increased to 1000 by the month of March 2022.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he said that currently over 700 hospitals were under the 'Sehat Sahulat program' and this was the largest flagship program in the world.

To check eligibility for the Sehat program citizens can directly send their National Identity Card number to 8500, he said, adding, citizens do not need to register for the Sehat Sahulat Programme only a valid CNIC is required to get benefits from the health insurance scheme.

He said that the Federal 'Sehat Sahulat Program' has been expanded to the entire population of the federal capital, KPK, Punjab, FATA, Tharparkar AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

CEO said that the objective of the program was to serve the people with the mission of a prosperous and healthy nation along with achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage.

He said that this program is 100% state-funded, adding, governments of Balochistan and Sindh would also join Universal Health Insurance in near future to materialize our dream of National Universal Health Insurance by providing Quami Sehat Card to each citizen of Pakistan.

Under the Sehat program, each family head will receive health coverage of Rs1 million (10 lakh) per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the program will provide free of cost treatment to citizens, he further explained.

He added that the services being provided by Quami Sehat Card include open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, cancer management, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C-section, and other medical and surgical procedures up to the limit of Rs1 million per family per year.

Organ transplant would also be part of these services soon, he added.

As part of the government's poverty alleviation drive across Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Insaf would further continue its efforts to upscale the Sehat Insaf Card Programme across Pakistan to provide access to quality healthcare to every citizen.

