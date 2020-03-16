UrduPoint.com
Number Of Jordan's Coronavirus Cases Climbs To 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Number of Jordan's Coronavirus Cases Climbs to 16 - Reports

The number of coronavirus cases in Jordan has climbed to 16, the country's Health Ministry said Monday hours after it placed the number at 15, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Jordan has climbed to 16, the country's Health Ministry said Monday hours after it placed the number at 15, media reported.

According to the state Jordan news Agency, four new cases overall were detected since Sunday, when the number stood at 12.

The announcement comes a day before the country is set to enforce a travel ban on all flights coming in and going out of the country.

The number of cases remains less than that of neighboring Israel, where over 250 cases have been confirmed so far, and Saudi Arabia, with over 110 cases. No cases have been detected in Syria.

