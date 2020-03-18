UrduPoint.com
Number Of Portugal's COVID-19 Cases Nears 450 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:44 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal has increased to 448 with no fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal has increased to 448 with no fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Most of the cases 196 have been registered in the northern part of the country, with the other 180 being from the central region, where the capital of Lisbon is located.

People aged between 30 and 59 appear to be most susceptible.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. Nearly 200,000 cases in over than 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.

