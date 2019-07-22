Number of Reported Measles Cases in US Jumps to 1,148 - CDC

Last week the United States saw an increase of 25 reported measles cases, bringing the total number of infections this year to 1,148, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Last week the United States saw an increase of 25 reported measles cases, bringing the total number of infections this year to 1,148, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release on Monday.

"From January 1 to July 18, 2019, 1,148 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 30 states. This is an increase of 25 cases from the previous week," the agency reported.

The reported number of cases this year is the largest in the United States since 1992 and since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Measles has been reported in US states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

The measles outbreak, defined as three or more reported cases, is currently ongoing in New York, California, Washington and Texas, according to the CDC.