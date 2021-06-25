Number of Russians Who Got 1st Component of COVID-19 Vaccine Tops 21Mln - Health Minister

The number of Russians who were inoculated with the first component of a coronavirus vaccine topped 21 million, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The number of Russians who were inoculated with the first component of a coronavirus vaccine topped 21 million, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

