Number Of Russians Who Got 1st Component Of COVID-19 Vaccine Tops 21Mln - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:32 PM

Number of Russians Who Got 1st Component of COVID-19 Vaccine Tops 21Mln - Health Minister

The number of Russians who were inoculated with the first component of a coronavirus vaccine topped 21 million, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The number of Russians who were inoculated with the first component of a coronavirus vaccine topped 21 million, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The number of those vaccinated with the first component topped 21 million today," Murashko said at a session of the coronavirus response center.

