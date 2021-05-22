Numbers of covid patients decreasing at metropolis, 202 patients admitted at LRH: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The numbers of coronavirus patients at big hospitals in provincial capital is decreasing as the numbers of patients at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reduced to 202, said Spokesman of hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus patients at big hospitals in provincial capital is decreasing as the numbers of patients at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reduced to 202, said Spokesman of hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday.

The spokesperson informed that the number of patients admitted at COVID-19 wards was recorded at 202 with 18 being treated at ICU.

He said 517 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Similarly, 135 corona patients were admitted in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and total 204 beds have been allocated for corona patients. 22 patients were on ventilator.