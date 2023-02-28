UrduPoint.com

NUML Varsity Students Donate Blood For Thalassemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A large number of students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday donated blood for Thalassemia-affected children during the two-day blood donation camp organized by Pakistan Sweets Home with the collaboration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Faculty and staff members also donated blood for a great cause of saving innocent lives.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan on the occasion said that his NGO was not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but it was also the hope of millions of innocent children who are constantly in dire need of blood donations.

