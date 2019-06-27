Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ban

Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab has issued a directive for observance of uniform code and a ban on the mobile phone usage during the duty hours by all nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab has issued a directive for observance of uniform code and a ban on the mobile phone usage during the duty hours by all nurses.

In a notification, DG Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has asked all the principals / medical superintendents, chief executive officers (CEOs), administration of nursing colleges/ schools and nursing superintendents to ensure that nurses and students follow the instructions in real sense. She took notice of complaints raised in the media about the use of mobile phones by nurses by ignoring the patients.

She said that no such practice should be made in future; otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken.

DG Nursing Kauser Parveen said that recommendations of Pakistan Nursing Council would be implemented in letter and spirit and no one would be given any concession in this regard. She said that there is no doubt that nurses are working with a great mission, side by side with the doctor's community and they can upgrade their services by acting upon the rules and regulations.