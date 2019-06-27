UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nurses Directed To Observe Uniform Code, Mobile Ban

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ban

Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab has issued a directive for observance of uniform code and a ban on the mobile phone usage during the duty hours by all nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab has issued a directive for observance of uniform code and a ban on the mobile phone usage during the duty hours by all nurses.

In a notification, DG Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has asked all the principals / medical superintendents, chief executive officers (CEOs), administration of nursing colleges/ schools and nursing superintendents to ensure that nurses and students follow the instructions in real sense. She took notice of complaints raised in the media about the use of mobile phones by nurses by ignoring the patients.

She said that no such practice should be made in future; otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken.

DG Nursing Kauser Parveen said that recommendations of Pakistan Nursing Council would be implemented in letter and spirit and no one would be given any concession in this regard. She said that there is no doubt that nurses are working with a great mission, side by side with the doctor's community and they can upgrade their services by acting upon the rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Mobile Doctor Media All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

51 seconds ago

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

16 minutes ago

Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

1 minute ago

Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut D ..

1 minute ago

US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Techno ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.