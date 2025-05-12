Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has paid tribute to nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, recognizing their vital role in the healthcare system

In his message on Monday, the minister said that today is a day to honor the dedication and service of nurses across the province. He stated that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, concrete steps are being taken to strengthen the nursing sector.

Rafique announced that the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department has recently completed the recruitment of 3,000 nurses to address staffing needs in public hospitals. He further noted that nurses are now being offered specialized training programs aligned with modern medical requirements.

“Nurses are performing their duties with excellence in government hospitals, and efforts are underway to further enhance their professional capabilities,” he added.