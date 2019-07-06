Nurses resume protest for acceptance of demands

On the call of Pakistan Nursing Association, the nurses at Liaquat University Hospital held a protest demonstration here on Saturday, calling for acceptance of their demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :On the call of Pakistan Nursing Association, the nurses at Liaquat University Hospital held a protest demonstration here on Saturday, calling for acceptance of their demands.

The association's Hyderabad chapter leader Shabana Khan said the Sindh government had assured during their April 6 protest in Karachi that the notification concerning their demands would be issued in 10 days.

However, she deplored that the government had failed to materialize its commitment which compelled the nurses to resort to the protests again.

She said their Primary demands were the health allowance and service structure. Khan said the association would opt for intensifying their protests if their demands remained unmet.

Hundreds of nurses of LUH participated in the protest.