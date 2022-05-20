UrduPoint.com

Nurses Thank LRH Administration For Initiating Nurses' Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:11 PM

The nurses of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI), Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) have highly welcomed the initiative to construct a Nurses' Hostel, saying they were thankful to the Nurses' Board of Governors and administration of the hospital for taking this step

Talking to reporters after the development, they said nurses were considered the backbone of the medical sector across the world however they were not given their due rights. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too, the nurses were faced with multiple problems including the lack of accommodation facilities.

The nurses were serving the ailing humanity round the clock and they felt proud of their services, they said adding the establishment of a hostel for them was their dire requirement that has been fulfilled by the administration of the LRH.

They said we were thankful to the LRH administration which considered our issues and took initiative to provide us a better residential environment in the provincial metropolis. We were hopeful that the administration would provide us with all the other missing facilities so that we could further enhance our services for humanity with peace of mind. They said our long standing demand has been fulfilled for which we pay homage to our facilitators.

