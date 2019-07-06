UrduPoint.com
Nursing Degree Programme To Be Launched In Punjab

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

It has been decided to start a nursing degree programme in Punjab for trained nursing force and support of the private sector will also be sought while a process of filling vacancies of paramedical staff will start soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :It has been decided to start a nursing degree programme in Punjab for trained nursing force and support of the private sector will also be sought while a process of filling vacancies of paramedical staff will start soon.

These decision were made at a meeting held on Saturday under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office in which progress on the Nishtar II project was also reviewed besides discussion held on budget and other affairs.

The proposals to convert conventional filing system in the Health Department to the e-filing system and up-gradation of emergency services and establishment of trauma centres across the provinces were also discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to submit their recommendations in this regard.

The chief minister directed that the process of the provision of medicines in government hospitals should be completed soon.

Speaking in the meeting, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he would pay surprise visits to hospitals and would personally monitor conditions of hospitals. Health facilities in hospitals of remote areas would also be improved, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chairman Planning and Development, principal secretary to CM, secretary finance, secretary Primary and secondary health, secretary specialized health and medical education, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

