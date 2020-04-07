UrduPoint.com
NUST 'COVID CHECK Pakistan' App Continues To Facilitate Users

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

The recently developed bilingual mobile application "COVID CHECK Pakistan" by researchers of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is successfully enabling users to self screen for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The recently developed bilingual mobile application "COVID CHECK Pakistan" by researchers of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is successfully enabling users to self screen for COVID-19.

This application was developed by the researchers of National Centre of Robotics and Automation (NCRA) at NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME).

This is the world's first Urdu COVID screening app which is accessible in both English and Urdu languages.

The application has been used for over 8000 screenings (and counting) in nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, within the first two days of its beta rollout on March 23, 2020.

The app can be downloaded through: http://ncra.org.pk/covid/ This bilingual app is ideal for initial home screening for evaluating the risk and helps avoid unnecessary hospital trips.

It is pertinent to mention here that NUST being the research and innovation hub of Pakistan has stepped forward to help the country fight Coronavirus through finding solutions to minimise its adverse impact.

The screening app is one of the indigenous products NUST has developed to counter the pandemic while the other projects include tele-operated robot and aerial spraying drone for decontamination of spaces, robust and cost-effective PCR-based testing kits for detection of Coronavirus, high-quality sanitisers for microbial control, and ventilator systems for short-term stabilisation of COVID-19 patients.

According to the university sources, these products are with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for necessary approvals.

