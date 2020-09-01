UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obese Patients At High Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Disease, Study Finds

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:52 PM

Obese patients at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease, study finds

Obese individuals are at high risk of suffering severe cases of COVID-19, a study finds

NEW YORK, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Obese individuals are at high risk of suffering severe cases of COVID-19, a study finds.

Only one in every ten people who end up in intensive care with COVID-19 were in a range of healthy weight, according to the study carried out by Dr. Francois Pattou, head of the Department of General and Endocrine Surgery at Lille University Hospital in France, along with his colleagues. About half of the 124 intensive-care patients with COVID-19 in a sample they studied were obese and most of the remaining ones were overweight.

In comparison, only "a quarter had obesity or severe obesity; a further quarter were overweight, and around half fell into the healthy weight range," in a control group of 306 patients admitted to intensive care for other reasons without COVID-19.

"Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased risk posed by this virus to people living with obesity could not be clearer," Pattou said. "Our data show that the chances of increasing to more severe disease increases with BMI, the point where almost all intensive-care COVID-19 patients with severe obesity will end up on a ventilator."

Related Topics

France Lille All Weight

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

20 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

59 minutes ago

Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postp ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Secures China's Support for New Customs Co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.