UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obese People At Greater Risk Of COVID-19 : Study

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:43 PM

Obese people at greater risk of COVID-19 : Study

New research adds to the growing body of evidence that Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting people with obesity around the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :New research adds to the growing body of evidence that Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting people with obesity around the globe. Obesity is an emerging independent risk factor for susceptibility to and severity of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

It is increasingly being recognised as a predisposing factor in Covid-19. After several studies found strong link between Covid-19 and obesity, researchers wanted to the effects of Covid-19 on the immune system and outcomes in critically ill patients with obesity.

The results of the study, which is scheduled to presented at the 38th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at Obesity Week Interactive, will take place from November 2-6, 2020, Medical Daily reported .

"This year's programme highlights the latest research on the impact of Covid-19 for people with obesity," said study author Jaime Almandoz from UT Southwestern Medical Centre in the US.

"Covid-19 disproportionately affects people with obesity, who are at greater risk for complications and death," Almandoz, co-chair of the TOS Program Planning Committee, added.

This study includes presentations covering the effects of Covid-19 on the immune system and outcomes in critically ill patients with obesity, in addition to the influence that the pandemic is having on eating, health behaviours, television watching and telemedicine.

Earlier, a study published in the journal 'Endocrinology', found that obesity may cause a hyperactive immune system response to the Covid-19 infection which makes it difficult to fight the virus.

Another study presented at The European and International Congress on Obesity (ECOICO 2020) online conference, revealed that patients with obesity are facing more serious Covid-19 disease and higher mortality risk than patients without obesity.

Related Topics

May November Congress 2020 TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

10 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

10 minutes ago

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

10 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

18 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.