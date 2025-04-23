Obesity Among Youth Causing Early Heart Attacks In Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels.
Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, she said that the study shows a sharp increase in obesity, especially in women.
Around 70 percent of people in the study were found to be obese. Many had high levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and low levels of "good" cholesterol (HDL).
Dr Wajiha said these issues are causing early heart problems in people as young as 30 and, in some cases, even 19 or 20.The PAK-SEHAT study is the first large research project of its kind in Pakistan. It focuses on young adults and looks at risk factors like diet, genetics, pollution, and lifestyle, she added.
Dr Wajiha said Pakistan needs its own health data to create better treatments. She urged people to take their health seriously and get regular checkups.
Recent Stories
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025
Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker
Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..
Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..
Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity
Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, urges respectful treatment, z ..
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping
Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi
More Stories From Health
-
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed2 minutes ago
-
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 251 day ago
-
AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin Ahmed1 day ago
-
Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaign2 days ago
-
KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis2 days ago
-
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson4 days ago
-
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend5 days ago
-
MIH conducts free Autism camp7 days ago
-
‘Pyari Beti’ initiative: MBBS students to earn marks through community service12 days ago
-
World Homeopathy Day on April 1014 days ago
-
TB awareness symposium held in Kohat15 days ago
-
Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia15 days ago