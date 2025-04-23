Open Menu

Obesity Among Youth Causing Early Heart Attacks In Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 11:04 PM

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, she said that the study shows a sharp increase in obesity, especially in women.

Around 70 percent of people in the study were found to be obese. Many had high levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and low levels of "good" cholesterol (HDL).

Dr Wajiha said these issues are causing early heart problems in people as young as 30 and, in some cases, even 19 or 20.The PAK-SEHAT study is the first large research project of its kind in Pakistan. It focuses on young adults and looks at risk factors like diet, genetics, pollution, and lifestyle, she added.

Dr Wajiha said Pakistan needs its own health data to create better treatments. She urged people to take their health seriously and get regular checkups.

Recent Stories

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

2 minutes ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

5 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

2 minutes ago
 APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

2 minutes ago
 Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

2 minutes ago
Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory ..

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..

9 minutes ago
 Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyan ..

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..

9 minutes ago
 Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan ..

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity

9 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, ..

Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, urges respectful treatment, z ..

6 minutes ago
 Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicke ..

Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping

6 minutes ago
 Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health