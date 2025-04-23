Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Project Director of the PAK-SEHAT study, Dr Wajiha Javed, raised alarm over the rising number of heart attacks among young Pakistanis due to obesity and poor cholesterol levels.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, she said that the study shows a sharp increase in obesity, especially in women.

Around 70 percent of people in the study were found to be obese. Many had high levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and low levels of "good" cholesterol (HDL).

Dr Wajiha said these issues are causing early heart problems in people as young as 30 and, in some cases, even 19 or 20.The PAK-SEHAT study is the first large research project of its kind in Pakistan. It focuses on young adults and looks at risk factors like diet, genetics, pollution, and lifestyle, she added.

Dr Wajiha said Pakistan needs its own health data to create better treatments. She urged people to take their health seriously and get regular checkups.