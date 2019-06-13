Obesity must be tackled during childhood: Ijaz Vohra suggests

General Physician Prof. Dr. Ejaz A.Vohra Thursday suggested that obesity is a chronic disease and must be tackled during childhood as obesity within the country is seen as an increasingly common problem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :General Physician Prof. Dr. Ejaz A.Vohra Thursday suggested that obesity is a chronic disease and must be tackled during childhood as obesity within the country is seen as an increasingly common problem.

Talking to ptv news channel, General Physician, Dr Ijaz Vohra said the prevalence of obesity was increasing rapidly worldwide, affecting not only the developed countries, but also creeping into underdeveloped countries where malnutrition and stunting were already major issues.

Today, children hardly ever have to walk or cycle to school, he said, adding, the bus almost comes to the doorstep. What little exercise they had has also been eliminated with modern lifestyles.

Obesity is now the national health emergency and it is increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan, and almost 40% adults suffering through this Obesity disease.

He explained that childhood obesity is increasingly being observed with the changing life style of families with increased purchasing power, increasing hour of inactivity due to television, video games and computers which are replacing outdoor games and other social activities.

The most important consequence of childhood obesity is its persistence into adulthood, with all its health risks include cardiovascular disease, he added.

He advise, Pakistan needs to develop a national strategy to control obesity in its population by implementing the recommendations of the WHO global strategy on diet, physical activity and health.

Healthy lifestyle, including healthy eating and physical activity, can lower the risk of becoming obese and developing related disease, he added.

He emphasized lack of awareness was a biggest cause of late diagnosis of diseases, which aggravated the diseases beyond cure.

He urged the masses to eat healthy in moderate quantity and do regular exercise to avoid obesity and prevent many diseases.

Children should be encouraged to utilize fresh vegetable, fruits, legumes, whole grains and high fiber diets. cutting the amount of fatty, sugary foods in the diet, he recommended.

The Body Mass Index (BMI) is an estimate of body fat and a good measure of your patients' risk for diseases that can occur with overweight and obesity among adults.

BMI for children and teens, 2 to 20 years old, is determined by using a BMI table that compares their weight and height along with growth charts, he added.

He added that the health authorities are making many positive initiatives about healthy meal choices for kids, whereas many parents "are still not taking their children's health seriously".

If you're extremely obese, losing weight can mean "less heart disease, less diabetes and less cancer," Dr said.

Losing weight can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke; risk factors like high blood pressure, plasma glucose and sleep apnea, he said , adding, it can also help lower your total cholesterol, triglycerides and raise "good" cholesterol.

Doctors use BMI to define severe obesity rather than a certain number of Pounds or a set weight limit, because BMI factors weight in relation to height.

Maintaining a healthy weight is very important for protection against obesity related illness or disability, he advised.

If your weight is currently over the healthy range for your height, losing weight will certainly be beneficial to your health, your looks and how you feel, Dr Vohra said.