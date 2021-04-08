UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obligatory Jabs 'necessary In Democratic Society': Europe Rights Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

Obligatory jabs 'necessary in democratic society': Europe rights court

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday ruled that obligatory vaccinations can be seen as necessary in democratic societies, in a landmark judgement after a complaint brought by Czech families over compulsory jabs for children

Strasbourg (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday ruled that obligatory vaccinations can be seen as necessary in democratic societies, in a landmark judgement after a complaint brought by Czech families over compulsory jabs for children.

"The...

measures could be regarded as being 'necessary in a democratic society'" the court said in its judgement, saying that the Czech health policy was consistent with the "best interests" of children.

This is the first time that the ECHR has delivered a judgement about compulsory vaccination against childhood diseases. Experts say it could have implications for any policy of compulsory vaccinations against Covid-19 in the pandemic.

Related Topics

Best Court

Recent Stories

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

11 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

57 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

1 hour ago

French Open delayed by a week in hope that more sp ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Praises Lavrov's Remark on 'Dumb' US Polic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.