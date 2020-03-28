UrduPoint.com
OCHA Says Received 164 Reports On Humanitarian Barriers In Libya Amid COVID-19 Curfews

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya has received 164 reports from humanitarian actors about access difficulties brought about by COVID-19 related curfews, OCHA Libya Public Information Officer Jennifer Bose Ratka told Sputnik

Libya confirmed its first coronavirus disease case on March 25 in Tripoli.

"Ongoing clashes, along with COVID-19 restriction measures, hamper humanitarian access to those who need assistance and the free movement of medical and other humanitarian personnel in the country. We received 164 reports from various humanitarian actors on access constraints linked with the COVID-19 related curfews being imposed in East, West and South Libya," Ratka said.

�Earlier this week, another international humanitarian agency, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), announced it would suspend some of its operations in Libya, particularly with regard to activities in refugee arrival centers and detention facilities, in light of shortage of personal protective equipment of its staff.

It has sparked concerns within the migrant community in Libya that they would end up cut off from international aid.

"OCHA is not scaling back and our staff is fully engaged, supporting the development of preparedness and response plans, bolstering coordination and providing information management services," Ratka told Sputnik.

She said the agency had taken measures to change the way it operates in line with WHO and national guidelines to minimize the risk of viral transmissions, particularly be adhering to a do-no-harm approach that includes remote coordination by virtual means and increased social distancing on the ground.

"With almost 900,000 people in Libya in need of emergency assistance, we are here to support the response to the pandemic and ensure that we can continue to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable including refugees, migrants and displaced people," Ratka said.

