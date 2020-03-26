UrduPoint.com
OIC Urges Member States To Join Hands Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called upon the member States and their scientists and research institutions to join hands and coordinate towards the production of vaccine against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called upon the member States and their scientists and research institutions to join hands and coordinate towards the production of vaccine against Coronavirus.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Islamic world to work, innovate and produce.

He said the Organization would support the efforts made by its member states to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

He lauded the precautionary measures taken by member states to prevent and protect their citizens.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen affirmed the OIC's support for its member states in these circumstances to limit the spread of the virus and warned of the danger of rumors, stressing that information be only taken from official sources.

He appreciated the efforts of Islamic Development Bank in supporting the member states to confront this pandemic.

