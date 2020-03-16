UrduPoint.com
Older People Of Shelter Home Sensitizing About Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Older people of shelter home sensitizing about coronavirus

Homeless older people residing in a shelter, established buy inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in Sukku, who may be at risk of contracting coronavirus, were being educated about the virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Homeless older people residing in a shelter, established buy inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in Sukku, who may be at risk of contracting coronavirus, were being educated about the virus.

Administrator of the older people shelter, Maqsood Imam said on Monday, the IGHDS has received the health advisory for safety of the residents and beneficiaries of shelter home containing information about safety measures against the virus so that they could forward it to every dweller.

According to Maqsood, the health awareness sessions were also being conducted to sensitise the dwellers about personal hygiene adding that the older people have been advised to avoid physical contact and keep at least a distance of three feet from each other, wash hands properly with soap and abstain from touching doors and their knobs unnecessarily.

He told that his shelter home was serving more than 59 people by providing breakfast,, lunch, dinner including maximum medical facilities.

