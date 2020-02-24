UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Oman Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Oman's Health Ministry announced on Monday the first two cases of coronavirus infection recorded in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Oman's Health Ministry announced on Monday the first two cases of coronavirus infection recorded in the country.

"Ministry of Health registered first two Novel #Coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases for Omani women coming from #Iran," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that both patients were in stable condition.

Earlier in the day, the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran where 12 people died from virus-related complications, while more than 60 people have been diagnosed with the virus Oman decided to halt all flights to and from Iran.

"[Civil Aviation] Authority suspends all civil aviation flights between the Sultanate [of Oman] and the Islamic Republic of Iran, starting from today [Monday], February 24, 2020. And until further notice," Oman's Civil Aviation Authority said on its official Twitter account.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. More than 77,000 people have so far been infected worldwide.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Iran China Twitter Iraq Kuwait Oman Died Bahrain February December Women 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

21 minutes ago

PPP, PMLN leaders always form govts with deal, NRO ..

43 seconds ago

Specific gut bacteria may be linked to high BP

45 seconds ago

Prime Minister honest, man of principle : Amir Jah ..

46 seconds ago

UPDATE - US Film Mogul Weinstein Found Guilty of C ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.