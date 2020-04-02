Oman Registers 21 More COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total Number to 231 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 21 new coronavirus cases that brings the total number of infected to 231, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Oman has registered 21 new coronavirus cases that brings the total number of infected to 231, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, the total number of recoveries has grown to 41, while the death toll remained at only one case.

The ministry reiterated its request for citizens to adhere to precautionary measures and not leave home unless it was necessary.

Meanwhile, the Omani branch of the Shell petroleum company said that it had donated 700,000 Omani rials ($1.8 million) to the Health Ministry In order to purchase COVID-19 test kits and also 300,000 rials for fuel for emergency vehicles.

As of Thursday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen to over 937,000, with more than 47,000 people having died and some 194,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.