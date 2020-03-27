UrduPoint.com
Oman Registers New 22 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Oman has registered other 22 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131 in the country, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that 23 people have recovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Oman has registered other 22 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131 in the country, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that 23 people have recovered.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of (22) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) for citizens. Ten (10) cases are linked with having close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight (8) cases are related to travel, while four (4) cases are under epidemiological investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministry calls on the sultanate's residents to strictly adhere to the protection measures, including social distancing and staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, the global toll of COVID-19 has now exceeded 537,000 cases and the death toll had topped 24,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

