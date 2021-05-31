UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 2,399 New COVID-19 Cases, 216,183 In Total

MUSCAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 2,399 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 216,183, the official Oman news Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 2,207 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 199,287 while 31 fatalities were reported, pushing up the death toll to 2,334, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

