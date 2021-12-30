UrduPoint.com

Omicron Cases In Germany Up 26 Pct Within One Day: RKI

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 04:09 PM

COVID-19 infections with the Omicron variant in Germany increased by 2,686, or nearly 26 percent within one day to a total of 13,129, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Wednesday

More than 6,060 of the laboratory-confirmed Omicron cases in Germany were recorded in the 15-34 age group, and around 4,320 cases were identified in the 35-59 age group, according to the RKI.

The country's minister presidents are scheduled to meet again on Jan.

7 next year to evaluate the current COVID-19 measures.

Around one year after Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began, 71 percent of citizens had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to official figures.

"Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, it is now particularly important to get the full vaccine protection," the country's Ministry of Health said via Twitter, stressing that booster shots with an mRNA vaccine can lead to significantly improved immune protection.

